Steve Bannon Sentenced to Prison for 'Contempt of Congress'

Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon was sentenced on October 21 to four months in jail for “contempt of Congress.”

Bannon’s legal team is appealing the decision, as he was not allowed to present important evidence during the trial. Interestingly, the Biden Justice Department recommended a six-month prison sentence for Bannon just days ago.

U.S. District Judge and Trump appointee Carl Nichols handed down Bannon’s sentence during a hearing in Washington, the Epoch Times reported. In addition to the jail sentence, Nichols ordered Bannon to pay a $6,500 fine.

“I respect the judge, the sentence he came down with is his decision. I fully respect him,” Bannon told reporters after the hearing. As protestors shouted, Bannon noted that while he had just been judged, “On Nov. 8, there’s gonna [be] judgment on the illegitimate Biden regime.”

“It’s an extraordinary move to grant a stay pending appeal. It was the appropriate move,” said David Schoen, Bannon’s lawyer.

Bannon’s appeal will focus on the fact that Bannon relied on legal advice “during his negotiations with the House of Representatives panel investigating the [events of] Jan. 6, 2021,” the Epoch Times reported. Bannon’s lawyers were not allowed to present that evidence during this trial.

Meanwhile, despite mountains of evidence, Democrats like Joe Biden’s son Hunter are still free and clear.