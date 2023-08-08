Mitch McConnell Trying to Steer Republicans Away From Impeaching Biden

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t want Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden.

“I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing,” McConnell told the New York Times. “Impeachment ought to be rare. This is not good for the country.”

House Republicans have increasingly flirted with the idea of impeaching the 46th president, citing the border crisis and his involvement in his son’s foreign affairs.

On Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called for Biden to “give us his bank statements” to prove he did not benefit financially from Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign business dealings.

“I think there’s enough proof out there that this Biden family needs to come forward and show there wasn’t a pay-to-play,” McCarthy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

McCarthy has also thought about launching an impeachment inquiry against Biden, meaning he would speak with every lawmaker in the House about the idea, per the Associated Press.

Rep. Lauren Boebert tried to impeach the president in June over his inaction on the border crisis, but her attempts were futile. Boebert’s move led Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to shout slurs and profanities at the Colorado congresswoman because, according to Greene, Boebert stole her idea of impeachment.

As of today, Biden can eat ice cream peacefully knowing he won’t be impeached. However, the White House isn’t putting impeachment in its rear window yet.

“Instead of pursuing this shameless and baseless impeachment stunt, House Republicans and Speaker McCarthy should join the president to work on continuing to bring down inflation and lower costs, create jobs, and grow the economy,” spokesman Ian Sams said, according to the New York Post.

To date, three U.S. presidents — Andrew Johnson, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton — have been impeached, but none have been convicted. Notably, Trump was impeached twice in 2019 and 2021.

McConnell, like Biden, is facing calls to retire from office. The Senate minority leader recently froze midsentence during a Capitol Hill press conference, and was later heckled by attendees at a political event in Kentucky.