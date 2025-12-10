Horror in Ohio: Surgeon Accused of Drugging Girlfriend to End Pregnancy

A surgeon from Ohio faces allegations that he forced a patient he slept with and impregnated to take an illegally obtained abortion pill, killing the pre-born child. This horrific act violates the Hippocratic Oath that all medical professionals take, not to mention God’s law against murder by taking the life of a child—further proof that our culture has devolved into one that devalues human life.

Authorities charged Dr. Hassan-James Abbas a week ago after investigators revealed he ordered an abortion pill by using his estranged wife’s personal information and forced his girlfriend to swallow it against her will. Officials indicted Abbas on December 4 and suspended his medical license. His charges include abduction, tampering with evidence, disrupting public services, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, identity fraud, and deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

No universe exists where this sick, deranged, morally bankrupt individual deserves to walk free again. In a just society that upheld natural law and followed biblical principles, the court would sentence him to death and charge him with murder for killing the pre-born child. Unfortunately, our nation still refuses to protect the countless lives cut short by abortion practices.

Abbas will appear in court on December 19. His indictment arrives as a movement of pro-life activists continues pressuring the Trump administration to reverse Biden-era regulations that made it easier to obtain abortion pills through the mail.

The State Medical Board of Ohio launched an investigation and found that Abbas and his wife separated in October 2024. Soon after, Abbas began a sexual relationship with one of his patients. On December 7 of that same year, she informed him that she carried his child.

A letter the board sent to Abbas stated, “You told her that you wanted her to get an abortion, but she stated that she did not want an abortion.” On December 8, Abbas ordered mifepristone and misoprostol from an “out-of-state telemedical abortion provider.”

When a pregnant woman ingests mifepristone, the pre-born child loses access to the nutrients needed for survival. The medication essentially starves the baby to death. Misoprostol then induces labor and expels the baby’s dead body. This horrific process inflicts psychological and possibly physical harm on the mother while killing an innocent child.

Ten days after using his estranged wife’s information to order the pills, Abbas tried to force the woman to take them.

“On Dec. 18, Patient 1 woke up at 4:00 a.m. and saw that you were awake. She fell back asleep and then awoke to you physically on top of her. She thought it was a hug, but then, holding her down, you took your fingers and forced a crushed powder inside her bottom lip, beside her gums. You continued to hold Patient 1 down. She fought to get away and ran to the kitchen where she called 911. You took her phone and hung up the 911 call,” officials stated.

The victim drove to the hospital and reported the assault. Doctors later diagnosed her with vaginal bleeding and confirmed the baby did not survive.

Abbas later admitted he ordered the pills during an interview with state officials, but he claimed the woman agreed to take them, according to the State Medical Board of Ohio. Because of the suspension, the University of Toledo placed Abbas on administrative leave, where he worked as a surgical resident. Pro-life advocates have long warned about the easy availability of abortion pills and the dangers of lax mail-order regulations. A Daily Wire investigation found that shady online activist groups shipped the pills into states like Tennessee with no age verification or prescription requirements, despite state laws banning medication abortion.

Pro-life organizations such as Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America have demanded that the Food and Drug Administration remove Marty Makary from his position due to reports that he has slow-walked a review concerning the safety of mifepristone. Disappointingly, the White House defended Makary, claiming medical reviews take time.

