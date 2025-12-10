Actress From Horror Hit 'Weapons' Says Drag Queens Love Child-Snatching Witch Character

Actress Amy Madigan, who plays the child-snatching witch in 2025’s horror box-office hit Weapons, sat down for an interview and revealed that folks within the gay and drag communities really love the character. Does anyone else find this not only sick and twisted, but alarming as well? And yet the left proudly backs hideous drag-queen story hours in schools and libraries full of children. Is this truly where we are as a culture? Terrifying.

“People actually like Aunt Gladys,” the actress said in an interview with Variety. “They kind of want to hang out with her. I’m very, very happy and grateful that the gay community and the drag community have really accepted Gladys. The people I’ve talked to have said, ‘We’re the other. We’re the outsider, and we’re not supposed to fit in, and Gladys does in a weird way.’ And now they have really helped her spread her magic around.”

Drag queens wanting to hang out with a satanically powered witch who kidnaps kids is disturbing and more than a little frightening. To some degree, it makes sense. Aunt Gladys looks a lot like a man in drag. On a stylistic front, I can see the attraction. But the fact that the character kidnaps kids for nefarious purposes should repel any sane, rational, moral adult. The fact that it doesn’t speaks volumes about the drag community.

Madigan earned a Golden Globes nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Weapons. Aunt Gladys uses witchcraft to possess kids and adults and drain their life force to stay young and healthy. The film’s director, Zach Cregger, discussed the character’s motivations at length.

“I had written another script many years ago that was kind of the Gladys story,” Cregger said in an October interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was told from a child’s perspective, and this crazy woman picks him up at school and takes him home and has subsumed his parents. It’s about him trying to figure out how to get out from under her oppression.”

He also revealed that Aunt Gladys drew inspiration from a nonfiction book by author Wade Davis titled The Serpent and the Rainbow, along with lyrics from “Dancing in the Head” by the punk band The Mekons.

Folks immediately shared their thoughts about Aunt Gladys and her newly established LGBT fanbase.

“Uhhh, she’s a hideous, murderous monster who tortured children,” one reply said in disgust. “Come to think of it, yes, it makes sense that the alphabet cult would embrace her.”

Another user wrote, “Extraordinary. Once again siding with an unsympathetic and irredeemable villain who preys on children.” What’s truly disturbing is that even the filmmakers refused to support or embrace the villain, given her fate at the end of the film—which I won’t spoil here.

“The gay and drag community loves a witch who kidnapped and enslaved children, lol, I can’t believe she just straight up said it,” a third user replied.

One thing is certain: it’s not a good look for LGBT groups to gush over a child-kidnapping witch. This does nothing to ease the fears many parents rightfully harbor about their children being exposed to sexually deviant individuals. It only strengthens the case for ending drag storybook events and removing sexual-anomaly lessons from schools.

