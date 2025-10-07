DOJ Attorney Refuses to Prosecute New York AG Letitia James

A top Virginia prosecutor told her colleagues she will refuse to file charges against controversial New York Attorney General Letitia James. President Donald Trump has been pushing for James to face accountability for the lawfare she waged against him during the 2024 presidential election.

With no shortage of irony, it turns out evidence exists that James committed the same real estate fraud she alleged Trump engaged in. That is the very definition of hypocritical.

Elizabeth Yusi, who is in charge of major criminal prosecutions in the Norfolk office of the Eastern District of Virginia, told two of her co-workers that she does not see any probable cause that James committed mortgage fraud, two sources told MSNBC. Yusi will present her conclusion to the new interim U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan, over the course of the next several weeks.

In a mortgage fraud case, probable cause exists if someone knowingly files repeated false “primary residence” certifications to boost their odds of loan approval, and if lenders rely on those lies to offer better loan terms.

Is there really a lack of evidence against James, or is Yusi trying to protect her? We all know the left protects its own, practically at any cost.

MSNBC reported that Trump appointed Halligan two weeks after announcing he would fire acting U.S. attorney Erik Siebert, who also refused to pursue fraud charges against James, as well as other charges against former FBI Director James Comey. Siebert resigned on Sept. 19 after Trump informed him he’d be replaced.

The president named Halligan, who previously served as a White House aide and President Trump's personal defense attorney, as Siebert's replacement. Within days of her appointment, Halligan went after an indictment for disgraced former FBI head James Comey and got it. Prosecutors charged Comey with lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Siebert and other individuals within the district felt the case against Comey was too weak to prosecute. Or they didn't want to go after one of their own.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District office expect Halligan to fire Yusi for refusing Trump’s request to go after James.

A user on social media responding to the news about Yusi said, "Yusi's stall on Halligan exposes DOJ's partisan playbook: delay, deny, deflect for allies. Ties into the Fani Willis comms dump—same swamp protecting its own while Trump foes rot. Follow the donor dollars to the real puppet masters."

Liberals are whining about Trump's efforts against James, claiming it's a politicization of the legal system for the president's personal vendetta. This is both ironic and tone deaf, since radical leftists politically prosecuted — and persecuted — the president, turning federal law enforcement into their personal weapon.

MSNBC reminded readers of the New York DA's lawfare against the past and future president:

James successfully sued Trump and his real estate company, the Trump Organization, for what she said was a series of fraudulent business practices, securing a 2024 civil fraud verdict and a nearly $500 million penalty from a New York judge. The verdict was upheld on appeal, but the monetary penalty was thrown out two months ago, in August, after a court deemed it excessive. Trump proclaimed “total victory” after the appellate court’s decision, while James vowed to appeal.

After the left launched lawfare against the president — and the country by proxy — it’s time for the administration to hold those who weaponized the justice system accountable, punish them for their actions, and make an example out of them.

No more niceties. People have to be taught that actions have consequences.

