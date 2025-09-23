Kamala, Inner Circle Cooked up 'Red File' Plan to Replace Biden a Year Before It Happened

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' newly released book, "107 Days," reveals that she, along with her closest advisors, cooked up a "Red File" that detailed a transition plan a year before former President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election.

In the tome, Harris provides details about her brother-in-law, former Obama Associate Attorney General Tony West, making a plan for the first "twenty-four to forty-eight hours" in case "something should happen" to Biden.

Those capable of reading between the lines will note that it is potentially alluding to the awareness of many within the Biden administration and in the Democratic Party that the former president's cognitive health was in steep decline, not to mention his physical health, since he is over 80 years old.

“With a president in his eighties, he suggested, it would be malpractice on my part to be unprepared if, God forbid, something should happen,” Harris wrote. “He [West] had thought through the first twenty-five calls I would need to make to world leaders, the first twenty-five to political colleagues, when to make my first statement, and what the rules of transition are.”

Notice how she's trying to sanitize the idea of having a plan ready to put into motion should her boss no longer be able to execute the duties of the executive branch? Harris was prepared because she truly believed that she could be called upon to take over the Oval Office at any moment due to the president's declining health.

She also discusses how West "pulled out the Red File and started adding to it," immediately after the disastrous 2024 debate between Biden and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. It was this horrific performance that ultimately led to his withdrawal from the race.

Harris referred to Trump during that debate as "unburdened by the truth," — she really loves the word "unburdened" — adding that he used "his words like weapons."

“Biden, striving for accuracy, often stopped midsentence to correct himself, which left him sounding hesitant and garbled. I knew the important policy points he was struggling to convey, and I knew he knew them,” Harris said about the debate. “He is a master of this material, but that was not coming across at all.”

“We waited for the promised call back from Joe, anxious as the minutes passed. News was starting to leak,” Harris said in her description of July 21, 2024, the day that Biden dropped out. “There was no postponing the announcement of his dropping out, Joe said. ‘But the statement endorsing you will go out a few minutes later.'”

It makes sense for vice presidents to have a plan for protocol in case something happens to the boss, but at the same time, one has to wonder if they were preparing for something to do with his physical health or anticipating that Biden would make some sort of massive misstep cognitively that no one could explain away.

Like what happened during the debate, for instance. We know, at this point, that much of the left was well aware of Biden's mental fitness for duty. And we know they, with help from the media, covered it all up while he served out his term.

Is something like this that far-fetched?

