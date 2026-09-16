Scott Jennings Torched David Axelrod’s Hypocritical Attack on Trump

Donald Trump ripped into the Supreme Court this week after the court ruled that Trump’s common-sense mail-in ballot restrictions can’t be implemented so close to the midterm elections.

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"Republicans just got another bad decision from the United States Supreme Court, one that the Court System took forever to give, and then blamed it, in part, on no time left to implement a solution to our totally CORRUPT and out of control Mail-In voting 'disaster,' which is a laughing stock all over the World, and where we are the only country that has to endure such a Nation Destroying SCAM," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

CNN Chief Political Analyst David Axelrod called it "disgraceful and unprecedented." Scott Jennings wasn't having it and called out his hypocrisy on CNN’s The Arena Tuesday night.

Axelrod argued that Trump was "outraged that these justices are not compliant to his wishes" and insisted the president "completely misreads what the role of the Supreme Court is."

That’s cute. Real cute. Has Axelrod forgotten that Democrats are literally pushing to overhaul the Supreme Court for not being compliant with their wishes?

Trump’s criticism of the court, in the grand scheme of things, is nothing compared to the way that Democrats have attacked the court. Back in 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) literally threatened conservative justices if they didn’t rule the way he wanted them to on abortion.

“I want to tell you, Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch, you have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said outside the Supreme Court. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." That's not criticism. That's a threat, delivered on the courthouse steps by the Senate's top Democrat.

But what really made Axelrod’s criticism hypocritical was that Barack Obama infamously attacked the Supreme Court during a State of the Union address.

"I'm trying to rack my brain, Axe, about a time when an American president attacked the U.S. Supreme Court over something they were mad about as it relates to elections," Jennings said. "And you know, 2010, in a speech that I'm sure you wrote, President Obama stood at the lectern at the State of the Union and excoriated the justices over Citizens United. This is hardly the first time a president has been upset with the Supreme Court, and it will not be the last."

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Axelrod didn't deny it. But, as is the case with everything in politics, it’s just different when Democrats do it. "This decision will open the door to a flood of special interest money and dark money," he said, insisting Obama "was prescient" about Citizens United and calling the ruling "a crisis for our country." When Obama publicly attacked the justices to their faces, he was apparently making a principled stand. When Trump does it, it's "disgraceful and unprecedented."

🔥 WOW! Scott Jennings just NUKED FROM ORBIT former Obama advisor David Axelrod acting outraged over Trump criticizing SCOTUS



"You know, I'm trying to wrap my brain about a time when an American president attacked the Supreme Court over something they were mad about as it… pic.twitter.com/sGymH38Hu1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

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And Obama isn't the only Democrat president who has attacked the Supreme Court. Bill Clinton criticized the court four times during his presidency, and Democrats these days can barely go a week without branding the current court "corrupt" and demanding it be "reformed," a talking point that tends to surface exactly when the rulings stop going their way. It's also the same talking point that conveniently sets up their not-so-secret plan to pack the Court the next time it’s politically convenient for them to do so.

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