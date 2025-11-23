Scott Jennings Destroys Kara Swisher After She Calls Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-Up Just 'Politics'

CNN’s Scott Jennings recently appeared on Kara Swisher’s podcast, and what unfolded was jaw-dropping: Swisher, in a moment of astonishing candor, shrugged off one of the most consequential instances of election interference in 2020 as merely “politics.”

In a discussion about the Hunter Biden laptop story from the 2020 election, Jennings reminded Swisher that “the story was true. There wasn’t really any dispute of that, other than from these 50 people who come from government, who are in and out of government when Democrats are in power.” He laid out what millions of Americans already know: The Intelligence Community’s retired pro-Democrat alumni didn’t offer objective analysis. They offered Joe Biden a political lifeline.

In fact, we now know that the Biden campaign coordinated the entire thing.

But Swisher shrugged off the entire scandal.

“That’s, that’s politics to me, Scott,” she said. “I mean, you’re not naive. They were making their case, just like you would say Trump just did with whatever issue he has.”

Jennings saw exactly what was happening and cut to the chase. “I don’t agree that it’s just, just a simple matter of making your case when you use your government title and you use your intelligence bonafides and you use all your credentials to flat out lie to the American people,” he said. He reminded her that the signatories weren’t offering opinion. They claimed the laptop had “all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation.” They also suggested, “What you’re reading is directly out of the Kremlin.”

“It was one of the biggest lies that was told to try to get Joe Biden over the finish line,” Jennings pointed out.

Rather than engage with that reality, Swisher doubled down. When Jennings asked if she really believed this was just normal politics, she responded, “Yes. I do, actually. I think it’s … I do.”

Jennings pushed again. “You like it?”

She insisted, “I don’t like it. I don’t like it.” She didn’t condemn it. She didn’t call it dangerous. She didn’t even acknowledge the damage it caused to public trust. She simply didn’t “like it,” which is another way of saying she accepts it when it benefits her preferred outcome.

Swisher quickly pivoted to her usual grievances about Trump. “I don’t like Trump meddling with intel. I don’t like Trump meddling with the tech companies,” she said, before rambling about pay-to-play dynamics in Silicon Valley.

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY *ISN'T HAVING IT* when Kara Swisher claims Hunter Biden Laptop censorship was just normal "POLITICS"🚨



JENNINGS: "The story was true. There wasn't really any dispute of that — other than from these 50 people who come from government who are in and out of… pic.twitter.com/Eh7ILXivey — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 23, 2025

Of course, she never actually addressed the central point: that it was a coordinated effort between former intel officials, the media, and tech giants to suppress true information weeks before a presidential election. Among other things, it gave Big Tech cover to censor the story completely.

There was nothing normal about it; it was election interference in every sense of the term.

Jennings kept the pressure on. He pointed out that this wasn’t an isolated incident: “You had that issue going on, and then there was, you know, there’s also been questions about what was kept from the American people or what information was, you know, downplayed from the American people during COVID.” He reminded Swisher that “people lost access to social media,” and that dissenting voices were “villainized.” Many of those voices turned out to be right, while the censors were wrong. Jennings called it what most Americans felt during those years. The public watched elites silence anything that didn’t fit the approved storyline.

Advertisement

It was a revealing glimpse of the mentality that has driven years of censorship, spin, and narrative management by the left. And Jennings showed the audience exactly why so many Americans don’t trust the people who claim to “protect democracy.”

Swisher’s performance was jaw-dropping. She shrugged off a brazen effort to mislead the American people as mere “politics,” refused to acknowledge the damage it caused, and danced around the central issue entirely. It was partisanship masquerading as journalism, plain and simple—a reminder that truth doesn’t matter to her (or any leftist for that matter) when it gets in the way of her preferred narrative.

