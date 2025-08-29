Jessica Tarlov Mocks Disabled War Hero After Losing Explosive Gun Debate

Veteran Joey Jones absolutely obliterated the left’s anti-gun narrative on Fox News’ The Five this week. In the process, Jessica Tarlov managed to embarrass herself in front of the entire country.

Jones, a Marine veteran who lost both legs serving in Afghanistan, came armed with facts the left hates to hear. He cut through the emotional grandstanding and fear-mongering with the kind of plainspoken common sense Democrats can’t handle.

“You want me to prove I’m not evil to own a gun, but I’m a bigot because I want you to prove you’re not crazy because you want to change your identity? Those two things don’t line up,” Jones said, calling out the double standard head-on.

Then he dismantled the myth that banning AR-style rifles will make a dent in gun violence. “Only 4% of guns used in homicide are rifles, and that’s a much bigger category than AR. So, what you’re saying is you want me to ban 5% of the guns in this country that are used in 4% of the homicides, and that’s gonna save our kids? No. Is it gonna stop incidents like this? Probably not. Is it gonna stop Democrats from using incidents like this to raise money, create fear, and maybe win an election? No.”

In just a few sentences, Jones exposed what Democrats are really doing: pushing policies that don’t save lives but do score them political points. He pointed to the real crisis Democrats ignore: handgun violence in cities they’ve run into the ground. “A hundred eighty-three kids died in Illinois last year from gun violence, more than half from handguns. Since Columbine in 1999, less than 210 children have died in what we would call a mass shooting, and not all of those were from an AR. In that same time, 250 children died just in Washington, D.C. from gun violence, mostly handguns.”

If Democrats truly cared about saving children, Jones argued, they’d be begging President Donal Trump to keep the National Guard in Chicago and D.C. “Democrats are absolutely, 100% not at all concerned with saving the lives of children,” he said flatly. Instead, they focus on banning 5% of guns used in 4% of homicides because it’s politically convenient.

Jones then outlined what a real solution looks like: secure schools, armed school resource officers, and policies that fortify our communities instead of disarming law-abiding Americans. “If you wanna save children’s lives, pay attention to what President Trump’s doing. Pay attention to closing the border. Pay attention to fortifying schools. Because banning ARs? No, that’s bullcrap. That’s partisan political.”

Cornered and unable to counter with facts, Tarlov resorted to emotional cheap shots. “If your kid was one of that 4%, I think you’d be singing a different tune,” she said.

“Yeah, but my kid isn’t, so I’m not,” Jones replied.

“Oh, so lucky you,” Tarlov snapped.

“Absolutely lucky me,” Jones answered without hesitation. “I’ll go to bed tonight and thank God on my knees — knees that don’t exist anymore — that my child is still alive. And any Democrat politician that says I’m wrong for that, that anyone’s wrong for praying: God help you.”

That’s when Tarlov crossed a line she can’t walk back. With a smirk, she said, “Well, now you played the leg card, and I can say no more.”

She mocked a Marine veteran who lost his legs serving his country because he destroyed her flimsy argument. It was a despicable moment, but also an illuminating one. When the left loses on facts, they lash out personally.

Jones came armed with statistics, logic, and truth. Tarlov came armed with smears, bitterness, and a vile insult. And everyone watching saw exactly who debased themselves in that exchange.

