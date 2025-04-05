Obama's Masterclass in Gaslighting Will Make Your Blood Boil

Allegedly, Barack Obama was going to take a step back from meddling in politics after the 2024 election, but he spoke at Hamilton College this week, and, of course, he had to weigh in on the new Trump administration. His stunning display of historical revisionism and self-righteous indignation would be comedic if it weren't so dangerous to our republic.

"Uh, let... Imagine if I had done any of this," Obama pontificated to his adoring audience, playing his favorite game of hypotheticals while conveniently ignoring his own track record. “Let, let, let me just... I, I, I just wanna be clear about this. I- i- i- ima- imagine that... Imagine if I had pulled Fox News' credentials from the White House press corps.”

His lack of comfort talking about this is obvious from his stammering.

“Ima- i- i- i- i- imagine if I had, had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings. We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies. It's unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me or a... whole bunch of my predecessors.”

Just watch how uncomfortable Obama is pushing this nonsense. It's like he knows he's full of it:

Obama is back to whine about Trump: "Imagine if I had done any of this."



"It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me."



The Obama administration weaponized the IRS against conservatives, spied on a Fox News… pic.twitter.com/RID0eoZ9om — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

Seriously, how dare Obama imply that he was somehow held to a high standard that Trump is not. We all remember his presidency, the scandals and corruption that the mainstream media ignored and his own party pretended didn’t happen.

Let's talk about what's really "unimaginable.”

The Obama administration was under a dark cloud of scandal from even before he took office. Obama was implicated in trying to sell his Senate seat. He had wanted Valerie Jarrett to take his place in the Senate and would have given Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich a cabinet position for doing so, but she ultimately declined the Senate seat to become Obama’s top White House advisor. Blagojevich went to prison for his role in the scandal. Obama did not.

And then there’s Obama’s Justice Department labeling Fox News reporter James Rosen as a criminal conspirator and potential spy. Or when it secretly seized phone records from Associated Press journalists. Apparently, those memories have conveniently slipped from the former president's mind.

The breathtaking hypocrisy doesn't stop there. Obama's sudden concern for press freedom and government overreach would be more convincing if his administration hadn't been the most hostile to press freedom in modern history, weaponizing the Espionage Act against journalists and their sources with unprecedented aggression.

Let's not forget the IRS targeting scandal, where conservative groups were systematically harassed and delayed in their nonprofit applications. Or Operation Fast and Furious, which resulted in the death of a border patrol agent and was subsequently covered up. And who can overlook the massive NSA surveillance program that spied on countless American citizens?

But perhaps Obama's most egregious abuse of power was his administration's orchestration of the Russia collusion hoax against Donald Trump — a campaign of political persecution that makes Watergate look like a parking ticket. Secret meetings in the dying days of his presidency laid the groundwork for the DOJ's continued harassment of Trump, all based on charges that have been thoroughly debunked.

The cherry on top? When 47 inspectors general wrote to Congress about the Obama administration's systematic obstruction of justice, in which the administration blocked their access to information needed for proper investigations. That's not speculation or partisan rhetoric; that's documented fact.

So while Obama plays "what if" games at cushy college speaking engagements, the rest of us remember what actually happened during his eight years in office. His performance at Hamilton College wasn't just tone-deaf; it was a masterclass in gaslighting the American public.

The next time Obama wants to lecture anyone about governmental overreach or abuse of power, he should first take a long, hard look in the mirror. His administration wrote the book on it.

