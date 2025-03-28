Watch Trump Answer a Question That Most Democrats Can't

While speaking with reporters at the White House on Friday, one of them put President Donald Trump in a position that most Democrats wouldn’t want to be in: “Since Democrats seem to struggle answering this question, I wanted to ask you, what is a woman, and why is it important that we understand the difference between men and women?”

Under normal circumstances, that anyone would ask such a question is ridiculous, but let’s not forget that back in 2022, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) asked Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, "Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’” Jackson couldn’t answer the question.

“Can I provide a definition? No,” Jackson responded. "Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?"



Judge Jackson: "No. I can't...I'm not a biologist." pic.twitter.com/TRlqUeDGs6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

Donald Trump had no such difficulty tackling this question. He could have answered simply, “A woman is an adult human female,” but he used a blend of his characteristic wit and common sense to perfectly demonstrate why Democrats are completely out of touch with mainstream America on gender issues.

“A woman is somebody that can have a baby under certain circumstances,” he said. He added, “She has a quality — a woman is a person who’s much smarter than a man, I’ve always found.”

I should note that Trump is not a biologist.

Trump also noted the resilience and strength of women, with his characteristic humor.

“A woman is a person that doesn’t give a man even a chance of success,” he quipped.

Turning to the contentious issue of transgender athletes in women’s sports, Trump condemned the practice as “ridiculous and very unfair to women, and very demeaning to women.” He cited polling on the issue, saying, “That’s got to be about a 94%. I read today it was a 94% issue.”

He also criticized Democrats for supporting policies that allow biological men to compete in women’s sports.

“I watched — the other day I watched — a congressman, a Democrat congressman, fighting for the fact that men should be allowed to compete, essentially, in women’s sports,” he said. “And I say, I hope they keep that going because they’ll never win another election.”

Emphasizing his administration’s commitment to protecting women’s rights, Trump concluded, “Women are basically incredible people, do so much for our country, and we love—we love our women, and we’re gonna take care of our women.”

The contrast between Trump's straightforward response and the left's convoluted gymnastics couldn't be starker. While Trump spoke plainly and honestly, we've witnessed a parade of liberal figures tie themselves in knots trying to avoid basic biological reality.

For example, last June, civil rights attorney and Democrat activist Maya Wiley claimed that a woman is “a person who says she is."

.@RepNancyMace: “Can you define what a woman is?”



Maya Wiley: “A woman is a person who says she is.”



The left wants to erase biological reality. pic.twitter.com/tSHycfpGWM — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 27, 2024

Pretty much the only time that Democrats remember what a woman is is when the issue they're discussing is abortion — and sometimes not even then.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing back in 2022, pro-abortion activist Aimee Arrambide claimed that men can become pregnant and have abortions.

Rep. @jdanbishop: "Do you believe men can become pregnant and have abortions?"



Dem abortion witness: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/M5DebkLriN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2022

