I want to give a shout-out to PJ's own Athena Thorne for just nailing earlier this week when she said that not having an audience would keep Trump tempered and on point.

"It's also a blessing that there won't be a live audience; Trump will be in CEO mode rather than in full live-rally bluster. The conditions are in place for him to revert to his natural form: a killer negotiator who will dominate his opponents."

Did Athena call it or what?