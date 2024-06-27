- Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:41 PM est
I want to give a shout-out to PJ's own Athena Thorne for just nailing earlier this week when she said that not having an audience would keep Trump tempered and on point.
"It's also a blessing that there won't be a live audience; Trump will be in CEO mode rather than in full live-rally bluster. The conditions are in place for him to revert to his natural form: a killer negotiator who will dominate his opponents."
Did Athena call it or what?
- Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:38 PM est
Live look at Newsom pic.twitter.com/6dA2wWTcDi— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 28, 2024
I'm dead.
- Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:35 PM est
Hard to believe the Biden team asked for this debate. ...— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) June 28, 2024
They dared Trump to accept a lopsided deal. I think they were shocked when he accepted.
And now Trump is performing well under those lousy terms while Biden, with all the advantages, looks like...
...well, he looks like the Joe Biden we've come to know and loathe and (almost) pity these last three years.
- Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:32 PM est
When you're a Democrat and you're losing S.E. Cupp...
This is not going well for Biden. Unless Trump suddenly goes off the rails, this may end up being a disastrous decision by Biden’s campaign.— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 28, 2024
- Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:29 PM est
Me when I had two drinks at dinner and my kids still get up at the same time in the morning. pic.twitter.com/imeCOTT6Bb— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 28, 2024
Same.