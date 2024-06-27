Auto Updates Comments
  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:49 PM est

Biden had a good answer rolling and then he did a soft reset and went back to random talking points.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:47 PM est

Trump rolls with the punches, Biden repeats shopworn talking points — and that's when he's making sense at all. 

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:46 PM est

"My retribution is going to be success... when he talks 'convicted felon,' his son is a convicted felon."

Trump is more on point tonight than I dared hope.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:45 PM est

We're halfway through the night and this was Biden's first CONVICTED FELON reference.

Did it not test well?

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:44 PM est

CONVICTED FELON.

Drink!

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:42 PM est

I don't even know what Biden is saying about Jan 6.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:41 PM est

I want to give a shout-out to PJ's own Athena Thorne for just nailing earlier this week when she said that not having an audience would keep Trump tempered and on point.

"It's also a blessing that there won't be a live audience; Trump will be in CEO mode rather than in full live-rally bluster. The conditions are in place for him to revert to his natural form: a killer negotiator who will dominate his opponents."

Did Athena call it or what?

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:39 PM est

Here we go. It's the TRUMP KILLS DEMOCRACY portion of the debate.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:38 PM est

I'm dead.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:37 PM est

Trump's numbers are always outrageous and the press will try to murder him for it after the debate.

But the real takeaway is how bad Biden looks and sounds and there's no spinning that away. 

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:35 PM est

They dared Trump to accept a lopsided deal. I think they were shocked when he accepted.

And now Trump is performing well under those lousy terms while Biden, with all the advantages, looks like...

...well, he looks like the Joe Biden we've come to know and loathe and (almost) pity these last three years.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:33 PM est

Trump promises to end the Ukraine War before he's sworn in.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:32 PM est

When you're a Democrat and you're losing S.E. Cupp...

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:31 PM est

ProTip: Biden should not talk about brain damage.

Also: Nobody knows what he's talking about when he does. 

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:30 PM est

Trump is right to smack Biden on Afghanistan. That's where it all started falling apart in the public's mind.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:29 PM est

"Our veterans and our soldiers can't stand this guy."

Trump on Biden.

FACT CHECK: Partly true. The Woke ones love Biden. NTTAWWT.

(Actually, there is.)

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:29 PM est

Same.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:28 PM est

Trump's getting mad. Stay cool, man. Stay cool.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:27 PM est

"You're the sucker! You're the loser!" -Joe Biden, sounding presidential.

And Trump is responding calmly to Biden's oh-so-presidential slur on the made-up quote.

  • Stephen Green | Jun 27, 2024 9:26 PM est

I swear to God I just saw Biden blink.

DRINK!

