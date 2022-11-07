They say one man can't collect news on every important race, find the best and worst hot Twitter takes, relay the bad news as well as the good with a stiff upper lip, collect gallons of leftist tears, wrap it all up with feisty wit — all while taking in as much strong drink as required to make sense of this crazy night.

Well, they say a lot of stupid stuff. Because I've been doing these rapid-fire drunkblogs since George Bush's 2003 State of the Union address, and I haven't slowed down yet.

That's enough introduction talk, so buckle up, muchachos — win or lose, I'll do my best to make this a fun ride.