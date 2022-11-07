Auto Updates Comments
  • Stephen Green | Nov 08, 2022 6:09 PM est

Some folks insist on playing drinking games.

Me, I just drink. 

But if you want or need a game, here you go.

(Courtesy of David J.)

  • Stephen Green | Nov 08, 2022 6:07 PM est

  • Stephen Green | Nov 08, 2022 6:06 PM est

It's funny-not-funny to remember that there are still businesses functioning in downtown Portland.

They're boarded up just for tonight, in case the locals get a little extra enthusiastic in their love for democracy, and the results they will gleefully accept, win or lose.

  • Stephen Green | Nov 08, 2022 5:15 PM est

They say one man can't collect news on every important race, find the best and worst hot Twitter takes, relay the bad news as well as the good with a stiff upper lip, collect gallons of leftist tears, wrap it all up with feisty wit — all while taking in as much strong drink as required to make sense of this crazy night.

Well, they say a lot of stupid stuff. Because I've been doing these rapid-fire drunkblogs since George Bush's 2003 State of the Union address, and I haven't slowed down yet.

That's enough introduction talk, so buckle up, muchachos — win or lose, I'll do my best to make this a fun ride.

  • Paula Bolyard | Nov 08, 2022 5:12 PM est
Shut. It. Down.
