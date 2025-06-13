Weekend Parting Shot: Don't Forget That Saturday Is Flag Day

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well.

Mrs. Brown is working this weekend, and I had the uncharacteristic foresight to finish the week’s requisite yardwork on Thursday. So, since I was working on the Jackson biography “American Lion” last week, I am going to try to finish Paul Lockhart’s “The Whites of Their Eyes,” which is an excellent 360-degree view of the Battle of Bunker Hill, the events leading up to it, and the immediate aftermath. It’s an outstanding read and an excellent reminder of just how many stories are part of America’s history.

Advertisement

My weekend plans

All right, so you’re obviously aware of my weekend plans from the last paragraph. Normally, I reserve this space for some light humor and maybe even a little obnoxious satire, but let’s face it: there hasn’t been much to laugh at this week.

In the column business, what happens is this: one or even two stories dominate the headlines, and they suck all of the air out of the news cycle. And everyone decides that you need their take on someone else’s take on a story that everyone with a keyboard is covering, ad nauseam.

As you know, America’s answer to Mao’s Red Guard is going to have its national debutante weekend. These are not misguided people. They are not people with different opinions about democracy. They are not people with a different point of view. They are horrible, awful, spoiled, destructive, and narcissistic people who have allowed their lives and their egos to be co-opted by people even more horrible and agenda-driven than themselves, if you can believe it. And they may be showing up in your town. At last check, they are going to be getting very close to mine, and may even make an incursion, for all I know.

In addition to being the Army’s 250th birthday, it is also Flag Day, and I assume those two are related. These people are waving Mexican flags and Palestinian flags, and their message is clear: they hate America.

Advertisement

One of the saddest pictures I've ever seen was from World War II. The Nazis had just conquered France and were staging a victory parade through Paris. The photo is not of the Nazis, but of a woman standing on the sidewalk with a look of utter misery and despair. She was holding a Nazi flag, not a French one, because her conquerors had mandated that the Nazi flag was the only one that would be permitted to be displayed. It was the look of a defeated person.

So fly your flag this weekend. Don’t just fly it because it is Flag Day or the Army’s birthday, but as a message to those who believe themselves to be our eventual conquerors and masters that we will not bend the knee or bow our heads.

Wine recommendation

Because you need something to put the red into the Red, White, and Blue, after all, they don’t make blue wine, which is probably a good thing. With that in mind, may I present the Predator 2021 Six Spot Red?

A product of Lodi, Calif., this blend of Zinfandel, Petite Syrah, and Malbec will set you back anywhere from $13 to $25, and frankly, it is a great buy. It has consistently gotten excellent marks from reviewers, with good reason.

It’s a very strong wine, and you will notice that right out of the gate, managing to stay nice and dry with medium-to-slightly-high tannins and acidity. The winery packed a lot into this spicy offering, including oak, chocolate, vanilla, a hint of tobacco, and the traditional red and black fruits, as well as some blueberry notes. All in all, a very satisfying glass. For what you pay, you’re getting a hell of a bottle, and this is one of those “best-kept secrets” in wine.

Advertisement

I know the temperatures are rising a bit out there, but if you’re up for a good pasta dish with an herb-centered marinara, this is the wine you’re looking for.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

Hey, as long as you are here, why not consider becoming a PJ Media VIP member? Not only do you get commenting and messaging privileges, but you can also check out all of our theatrical offerings and even snag some cool PJ Media merch. Since the clock is running on Father's Day, save yourself the hassle and click here to get dad a PJ Media membership of his own. And if you use the promo code POTUS47, you can get yourself a nifty 74% discount.