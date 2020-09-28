September 28, 2020
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: ‘USA Today’ Takes on ‘The Babylon Bee,’ Brian Stelter Takes a Leak.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Did USA Today really go from publishing news to recycling Chevy Chase gags from 1975?
Answer: Our fact-checkers rate this as COMPLETELY 100% FACTUALLY TRUE.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Brian Stelter is dumber and/or more disonest than you thought.
- Meet the black man who’s had enough of BLM.
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand needs a timeout.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.