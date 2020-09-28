«
»

September 28, 2020

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: ‘USA Today’ Takes on ‘The Babylon Bee,’ Brian Stelter Takes a Leak.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Did USA Today really go from publishing news to recycling Chevy Chase gags from 1975?

Answer: Our fact-checkers rate this as COMPLETELY 100% FACTUALLY TRUE.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Brian Stelter is dumber and/or more disonest than you thought.
  • Meet the black man who’s had enough of BLM.
  • Senator Kirsten Gillibrand needs a timeout.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:58 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.