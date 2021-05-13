May 13, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Left Loves Nothing Like Women-Oppressing, Gay-Murdering Terrorists.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s the best way to show your support for women, gays, and oppressed minorities?

Answer: By celebrating misogynist, gay-murdering, rocket-wielding terrorists, of course.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

An Army of none

Toure — remember him? — calls for racial violence

Jennifer Granholm says, “Let them eat lithium”

Bonus Sanity: Texas working on a law that says steak is meat.