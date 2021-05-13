May 13, 2021

«
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Left Loves Nothing Like Women-Oppressing, Gay-Murdering Terrorists.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s the best way to show your support for women, gays, and oppressed minorities?

Answer: By celebrating misogynist, gay-murdering, rocket-wielding terrorists, of course.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • An Army of none
  • Toure — remember him? — calls for racial violence
  • Jennifer Granholm says, “Let them eat lithium”

Bonus Sanity: Texas working on a law that says steak is meat.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:40 pm
