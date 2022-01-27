«
»

January 27, 2022

KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Sacre Bleu! The Commie Battle For Canada Has Begun. “The hope is making shopping more difficult will push more holdouts to get the jab.”

For the Left, it always comes down to the thrill of deciding who gets what.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:16 pm
