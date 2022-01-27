January 27, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Victoria Taft: Why Did Joe Biden Build His Hollywood Oval Office Set? An Answer Emerges. “After allowing fake fact-checkers to lie on their behalf about the Potemkin Office, which is as real as Joe’s veneers, photos of the Hollywood set are proliferating on the White House Flickr account.”

Cameron Arcand: These 4 Red States Recovered All the Jobs They Lost During the Pandemic. “Even CNN Business admitted that California and New York had some of the worst recovery numbers in the ratings, with a measly 60% and 70% of jobs recovered.”

Yours Truly: Ranking the Bond Movies Part 004 (Popcorn Thrills). “They keep you entertained for a couple of hours, but the popcorn calories don’t stick. Still, who doesn’t love a perfectly adequate Bond flick?”