KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Pro-Life Movement Gains Momentum and Abortion Ghouls Panic. “As I was enjoying some coffee on Saturday morning this year’s local March for Life parade began passing in front of my house like it does every year. I went outside to wave to them, smile, and give them a thumbs-up. While talking to a friend later in the day I remarked that the group looked a lot bigger this year.”