January 15, 2022

DEVELOPING: Colleyville, TX synagogue held hostage during livestreamed service; police negotiating with man. “A source on the scene told ABC News that an armed suspect took a rabbi and three others hostage and claims to have bombs in unknown locations. The source told ABC that the suspect’s sister is a known terrorist who is incarcerated at Federal Medical Center Carswell, a women’s prison in Fort Worth, and he is demanding that his sister be freed from prison. According to ABC, the FBI is trying to confirm that the hostage taker’s sister is Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned on charges related to the attempted murder and assault of United States officers and employees in Afghanistan in 2008. Aafia Siddiqui was transferred to FMC Carswell for medical reasons and is serving an 86-year sentence. The Pakistani government lodged a complaint against U.S. authorities after she reported she was assaulted by another inmate in July…U.S. authorities say Siddiqui is a dangerous terrorist with ties to the ringleader of 9/11. Counter-terrorism groups have dubbed her ‘Lady al-Qaeda,’ and U.S. officials once described her as ‘the most wanted woman in the world.’ The U.S. government has refused to trade her for American hostages multiple times, including for journalist James Foley prior to his execution by ISIS.”

