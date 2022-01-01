January 1, 2022
FROM THE HOME OFFICE IN WUHAN CHINA: Ben Shapiro’s Hilarious Takedown of COVID Lies the Left Walked Back in 2021.
1. Cloth masks are ineffective against omicron (Leanna Wen, CNN);
2. The vaccinated can spread and get covid;
3. The death rate is comparable to the flu (Chris Hayes);
4. Many people are entering hospitals with covid, not from covid (Fauci);
5. Natural immunity is a reason omicron hasn’t been as virulent (Fauci);
6. We have to take into account societal needs, not just spread prevention (CDC);
7. The asymptomatic should not be tested (NFL);
8. We should focus on hospitalizations and deaths, not case rate (Biden);
9. Children are not at risk and schools should remain open;
10. Covid is predominantly an illness affecting the immunocompromised and elderly and we should not shut down society.
Hey, those Orwellian pivots don’t reroute themselves, you know.