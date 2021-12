TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! LOL: Biden Tricked Into Agreeing With ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ During NORAD Event.

On Friday, Joe and Jill Biden did a video call into NORAD to see where Santa is. After speaking with some kids, a father said to the Bidens: “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well. Merry Christmas and Let’s go Brandon.”

“Let’s go, Brandon. I agree,” Biden said in response.

Luckily for us, the event was live-streamed and we have the video.