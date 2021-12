IT’S THE FEEL-GOOD HIT OF THE SEASON: Schadenfreudelicious: Hillary Weeps Through Her Wine Haze While Reading 2016 Victory Speech for ‘MasterClass.’ “Imagine my delight when a video of Mrs. Clinton bawling her way through some of what would have been her 2016 victory speech surfaced on my Twitter feed. She is one of the latest additions to MasterClass, offering her expertise on — I kid you not — resilience.”