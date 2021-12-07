December 7, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Media Frenzy Over Fake ‘White Supremacy’ Protest Hyped by AI FaceBot (Really). “Apparently, a hundred or so members of the white supremacy group marched through Washington. More would have shown up, but due to supply chain disruptions, the Feds couldn’t buy enough new pairs of Dockers.”

Plus:

San Francisco restaurant does an about-face, suddenly re-loves the police

Joe Biden says he will rescue you from Ukraine, has already forgotten Kabul

Trump on Milley: “That’s when I realized he was a f****** idiot.”

