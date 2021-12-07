December 7, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: The Trans Movement Only Survives by Bullying. “The fear of being dubbed a bigot and a transphobe compels many to perpetuate the insane notion that people can change genders. Only bullying is causing transgender ideology to be forced into the mainstream.”

AJ Kaufman: The Biden Administration Has No Interest in Combating China. “Tis administration has proved all year they’re unwilling to confront Beijing in consequential ways.”

Yours Truly: Science™ vs Science: Twitter Silences American Heart Association Warning About mRNA Vaccines. “Science™ is a species of gnostic knowledge known but to a few, usually named Anthony ‘Doctor’ Fauci, our nation’s most celebrated medical spokesmodel.”