December 4, 2021

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH SARAH SILVERMAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY: The truth has to matter’: Sarah Silverman (!!!) scolds Joy Reid over the Florida State Guard story.

Background here: DeSantis Derangement Syndrome Starts to Rear Its Ugly Head. “On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, likely fed up with the lack of support from the Biden administration, proposed a civilian-military force in the Sunshine State. The Republican introduced plans to re-establish the Florida State Guard to quickly aid responses to emergencies like hurricanes. Several other states across the country, including deep-blue California and New York, have similar civilian forces…Florida would be the 23rd state to establish such a force.”