KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: New York’s New Governor Is Andrew Cuomo Without the Groping. “Guv Kathy wants to delay elective surgeries to deal with the problem that isn’t a problem. FYI, one of the main reasons that hospitals have been so busy in recent months is that they’re filled with people who had to delay surgeries last year, not because of ZOMG DELTA, as the MSM would have you believe.”