November 9, 2021

JONATHAN GARTHWAITE: America Is Hanging on by a Thread. “Republicans won the Virginia governor’s race by only 66,000 votes when over 3.2 million were cast. Joe Biden got his monstrous “infrastructure” boondoggle spending bill passed because 13 weak Republicans in the House and 19 in the Senate caved and voted for it. One… maybe two senators stand in the way of the second, even more disastrous multi-trillion-dollar spending bill that D.C. liberals want to decimate us with. Everywhere I look, it seems like America is hanging on by the slimmest of margins. If liberty-loving Americans don’t band together, it’ll be lost. Lost for our kids, our grandchildren, and generations to come. Our great-grandchildren won’t even know what America really stood for if we don’t stop this gang in control right now.”