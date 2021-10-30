October 30, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Biden Administration Makes Insane Proposal of Million Dollar Payouts to Illegals.

Does the Biden administration want to foment a civil war, a mass taxpayer rebellion, or are they simply crazy?

Those were the thoughts that flew through my head like the swallows to Capistrano the minute I read the Oct. 28 report in the Wall Street Journal under the headline “U.S. in Talks to Pay Hundreds of Millions to Families Separated at Border.” Needless to say, it is currently their most read article.

“WASHINGTON—The Biden administration is in talks to offer immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation, according to people familiar with the matter, as several agencies work to resolve lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who say the government subjected them to lasting psychological trauma.

“The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million a family, though the final numbers could shift, the people familiar with the matter said.”

$450,000 a person? This when millions of actual taxpaying American citizens are suffering, barely able to make ends meet during the pandemic, and inflation is on a record pace. Not even Anthony Fauci, allegedly the highest paid government official, makes that much, at least in salary.

Psychological trauma? How about causing psychological trauma to a whole country at once? Never in my life have I heard anything so insane.

And I thought nothing could top the Afghanistan debacle.