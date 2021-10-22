October 22, 2021

MATT MARGOLIS: Merrick Garland Debunks Democrat ‘Insurrection’ Claims About Capitol Riot. “Surely the Biden administration, with all its tough talk about holding the rioters accountable, could find someone to charge with insurrection, right? If they could, they certainly would have, and we all know it. Instead, they’ve been charged with other crimes related to their actions on that day. Just not insurrection. Why not? Because the riot wasn’t an insurrection. Attorney General Garland knows this. Congressional Democrats know this. Heck, the media probably knows it too.”

They do, but plenty of news sources — including the AP — continue to use “insurrection” in their “news” stories.