October 20, 2021

Athena Thorne: ‘Rachel Levine Is a 4-Star Admiral’ Is Our ‘Caligula’s Horse Is a Senator’ Moment. “Comparisons between the United States and the collapsing Roman Empire are plentiful, and Tuesday’s swearing-in of Rachel Levine as the Historic First! (everyone do a shot) ‘female’ four-star admiral is a perfect modern-day version of Incitatus’ elevation.” (My nominee for Headline of the Year.)

AJ Kaufman: Howard Stern: Once a Rebel, Now a Bitter and Obedient Tool. “Stern, who used to stand up against his bosses, is now just an angry, selfish old man, who’d apparently rather use his megaphone to wish death on fellow Americans and demand people follow rules. Stern also brags that he’s barely left his house since the start of the pandemic.” (Coward.)

Yours Truly: China Paper Tiger: Communism Explained in 30 Words (And a Lot More). “Sometimes, at least from the comfort of an ocean away, the central planners’ follies can bring a smile to your face.”