October 18, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Trump 2.0 Doesn’t Need Social Media.

On Hannity the other night, Sean ended his interview by gently asking the former president if we could expect any changes with Trump 2.0. 45, as he usually does, avoided that question. Somewhere along the line, probably in childhood, Trump had instilled in him the half-truth that granting mistakes was fatal to the self. (Often, it’s the reverse.)

Still, he has taken of late to admitting he made errors at first choosing his cabinet and other key positions. He was a businessman unschooled in the ways of the Deep State. By copping to this mistake, he is showing he is unlikely to make it the next time around. Indeed, he has already shown this. Going from Rex Tillerson to Mike Pompeo, arguably the best secretary of state in some time, is quite an improvement.

Regarding the out-of-control tech giants, assuming he returns to power with a solid Republican congress, Trump should lead the way in breaking them up, either by renewed anti-trust legislation or by finding some other way to turn the likes of Google and Facebook into public utilities in the manner of AT&T.

Suing them is the equivalent of giving a parking ticket to a man in a Lamborghini.