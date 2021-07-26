July 26, 2021

WHATEVER HELPS GET MORE PEOPLE VACCINATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges people to get the ‘Trump vaccine.’

To be fair though, I’m not sure how this sort of rhetoric will play with those red state rubes in Los Angeles: Masks Are Back In L.A. County Because Libs Are Really Anti-Vaxxers, Too: “Unless millions of toothless Republican rubes from the icky flyover hinterlands moved to Los Angeles in the last month, it would appear that a whole bunch of libs aren’t getting their vaccines either.”

Related: For the vaccinated, risks of delta variant are small.