July 23, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: The Biden Administration Is About to Force a No-Win Situation on Parents. “We’re on the verge of having parents being put in the position of choosing between having their kids wear masks in school, despite the health risks, or having their kids get vaccinated, despite the unknown long-term impact of the vaccines.”

Bryan Preston: The Black Rifle Coffee Incident Is a Media Info Op Against Conservative Brands. “The Times hit piece is a media battlefield operation against people it considers and treats as enemies.”

Yours Truly: The Bad (And Good) News About Going Unvaccinated. “When ABC News and the Left’s adoring Twitteratti say that COVID-19 has become a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ they’ve defined ‘pandemic’ so low as to be meaningless.”