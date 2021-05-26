May 26, 2021

KRUISER: Media Pathetically Creates a Biden We All Know Isn’t There.

With George W. Bush, journalists lied a lot and kept reminding people that he was stupid. Barack Obama came along and they giggled like ditzy school girls who spent their nights writing prom fantasies about him in their feelings journals. With Trump they lied about everything and attacked like vicious, rabid animals. Then they’d go off whimpering about the fact that Trump supporters hated them.

Joe Biden presents challenges to the journo hacks the likes of which they’ve never encountered.