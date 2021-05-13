May 13, 2021

UNFIT: Adults in the Room: Retired Military Brass Not Afraid to Voice Their Concerns About Biden. “On Tuesday, 124 retired military leaders released an open letter warning about key threats to America, from China to the border crisis to the ideologies undermining American freedoms. They also proved willing to address a major elephant in the room: President Joe Biden’s mental capacity and how Democrats’ concerns about nuclear codes undermine the chain of command.”

Much more at the link.