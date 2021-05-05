«
»

May 5, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Coke Drops Woke Faster Than They Dropped New Coke.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it mean when one of America’s wokest corporations starts learning the steps to the Backpedal Tango?

Answer: It means we might just be winning, baby.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • New photos show that Biden’s masks are all for show
  • Top Dems beating a fast retreat from “America is racist”
  • If a Beta talks in a falling network, does he make a sound?

Bonus Sanity: Have a Pepsi… and a smile.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:53 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.