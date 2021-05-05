May 5, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Coke Drops Woke Faster Than They Dropped New Coke.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it mean when one of America’s wokest corporations starts learning the steps to the Backpedal Tango?
Answer: It means we might just be winning, baby.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- New photos show that Biden’s masks are all for show
- Top Dems beating a fast retreat from “America is racist”
- If a Beta talks in a falling network, does he make a sound?
Bonus Sanity: Have a Pepsi… and a smile.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.