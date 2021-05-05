May 5, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Coke Drops Woke Faster Than They Dropped New Coke.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it mean when one of America’s wokest corporations starts learning the steps to the Backpedal Tango?

Answer: It means we might just be winning, baby.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

New photos show that Biden’s masks are all for show

Top Dems beating a fast retreat from “America is racist”

If a Beta talks in a falling network, does he make a sound?

Bonus Sanity: Have a Pepsi… and a smile.