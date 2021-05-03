May 3, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Looted & Burned Target Store Puts Up Mural Celebrating Arson.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When will woke corporations learn the wokeness is no good for the bottom line?

Answer: When normals stop buying their stuff, and not one minute sooner — we’re still the majority.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Lefty Bloomberg writer comes out against “politically guided science”

Brookline, Mass denies the science, keeps outdoor mask mandate

If there’s one thing lefties hate, it’s people who take them seriously

Bonus Sanity: World not to end on June 6.