May 3, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Looted & Burned Target Store Puts Up Mural Celebrating Arson.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When will woke corporations learn the wokeness is no good for the bottom line?
Answer: When normals stop buying their stuff, and not one minute sooner — we’re still the majority.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Lefty Bloomberg writer comes out against “politically guided science”
- Brookline, Mass denies the science, keeps outdoor mask mandate
- If there’s one thing lefties hate, it’s people who take them seriously
Bonus Sanity: World not to end on June 6.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.