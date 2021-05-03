«

May 3, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Looted & Burned Target Store Puts Up Mural Celebrating Arson.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When will woke corporations learn the wokeness is no good for the bottom line?

Answer: When normals stop buying their stuff, and not one minute sooner — we’re still the majority.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Lefty Bloomberg writer comes out against “politically guided science”
  • Brookline, Mass denies the science, keeps outdoor mask mandate
  • If there’s one thing lefties hate, it’s people who take them seriously

Bonus Sanity: World not to end on June 6.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:42 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.