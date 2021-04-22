April 22, 2021

REDNECK NATION: Dershowitz: Maxine Waters Used KKK Tactics to Intimidate Chauvin Jury.

Lawyer and liberal pundit Alan Dershowitz accused Rep. Maxine Waters of using KKK tactics to intimidate jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

“The Klan would march outside of courthouses and threaten all kinds of reprisals if the jury ever dared convict a white person or acquit a black person,” Dershowitz said in an interview on Newsmax.

Waters traveled to Minnesota and announced that if the jury didn’t reach the verdict she and the crowd of protesters wanted, they would get “more confrontational.”

“We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice. I am hopeful that we will get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, we cannot go away. We’ve got to get more confrontational,” she said.

Dershowitz believes that her comments should have resulted in a mistrial.