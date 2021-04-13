«
»

April 13, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Woke Corporations Hand Out Millions to Rioters, Get Looted Anyway.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What happens when corporations pledge $300 million to woke causes?

Answer: They get their stores looted by woke rioters, anyway.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Google shadowbans “riots today” search results
  • Minneapolise body cam footage shows cop somehow mistakes pistol for Taser
  • Who wore it better, Kid Cudi or Mick Jagger?

Bonus Sanity: Nancy Pelosi mocks AOC and the Squad.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:03 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.