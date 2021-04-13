April 13, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Woke Corporations Hand Out Millions to Rioters, Get Looted Anyway.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What happens when corporations pledge $300 million to woke causes?
Answer: They get their stores looted by woke rioters, anyway.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Google shadowbans “riots today” search results
- Minneapolise body cam footage shows cop somehow mistakes pistol for Taser
- Who wore it better, Kid Cudi or Mick Jagger?
Bonus Sanity: Nancy Pelosi mocks AOC and the Squad.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.