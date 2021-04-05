April 5, 2021

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT THROWS FASTBALL AT MLB’S VIRTUE SIGNALING:

“I was looking forward to throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opening game until @MLB adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia’s election law reforms,” Abbott tweeted Monday. “It is shameful that America’s pastime is being influenced by partisan politics.”

Abbott attached a letter he addressed to Neil Leibman, president of operations and chief operating officer for the Texas Rangers.

In it, he told Leibman that while Texas was proud to host the playoff games and World Series in his state last year, it would not seek to host any other MLB special events, including the All-Star Game.