March 14, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: The US Marines attack Tucker Carlson, critics, forced to walk back comments with apologies.

The US military has done more to discredit itself by attacking Fox News’ Tucker Carlson than twenty years of military failures in the Middle East.

Earlier this week, Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson took the hatchet to the military by criticizing their virtue signaling with the introduction of a jumpsuit for expectant mothers (sorry, “pregnant people”) in the military, pointing out that it would be foolhardy to send pregnant women into the front lines. He also questioned Biden’s update of military grooming standards to be “feminine.”

In his remarks, Carlson pointed out how the Chinese military had been gearing up for the “masculine” expansion of its naval fleet, an initiative Chinese media outlets proudly reported.

In response, US Space Command’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Marine Corps Mastery Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker responded in an angry video condemning Tucker Carlson for his remarks, pointing out through a strawman argument that women were a valuable element of the US military — a point that Carlson himself never opposed in his remarks about the military.

Furthermore, the Department of Defense issued a BuzzFeed-like statement as an official press release, ‘smiting’ the conservative host.