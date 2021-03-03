March 3, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Begun, ‘The Grand Re-Opening’ Has.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: If today is really March 352nd, 2020 in the Time of Our Lockdown, then could tomorrow really be March 4th, 2021 AD?
Answer: Not tomorrow, but maybe soon.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Colorado Governor who gets seconds on dessert still waging war on restaurants
- Experts who get it wrong all the time aren’t actually expert at much of anything except for getting publicity and public money
- Therefore, FBI Director Chris Wray is a very modern expert at law enforcement
Bonus Sanity: Today, for the first time ever, the sanity is right there in the headline.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.