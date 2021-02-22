February 22, 2021

BLUE CITY BLUES: Trump Organization says it is closing Central Park ice rinks after city severs contract.

Two ice skating rinks operated by the Trump Organization are set to close in Central Park at 4 p.m. on Sunday as the city severs its contract with the company. The decision to cut ties by the de Blasio administration came after the Capitol riot, CBS New York reports.

The leases to the Wollman Rink and the Lasker Rink will be terminated on February 26. The rinks are set to close Sunday to allow time for the Trump Organization to move out.

Families decried the move, with one skater pleading for more time. “So much has been taken away from us this year, and this was one thing that was kind of holding us all together,” Mya Henning told CBS New York. “It’s only, like, six weeks more that we’re asking for.”