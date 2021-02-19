February 19, 2021

MANCHIN COMES OUT AGAINST NEERA TANDEN’S CONFIRMATION AS OMB DIRECTOR:

During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last week, Tanden apologized for her tweets attacking a number of lawmakers.

“I deeply regret and apologize for my language and some of my past language. I recognize that this role is a bipartisan role, and I know I have to earn the trust of senators across the board,” she said.

Tanden, who is president of the Center for American Progress, deleted more than 1,000 insulting tweets ahead of her nomination.

Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) read some of the tweets for the senators who will vote on her nomination.

“You wrote that Susan Collins is ‘the worst,’ that Tom Cotton is a fraud, that vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz, you called Leader McConnell ‘Moscow Mitch’ and Voldemort,” Portman said.

Tanden defended her decision to delete the tweets, saying she did not do so in an effort to cover them up.

“I deleted tweets because I regretted my tone and I’ve deleted tweets over many months … But for those concerned about my rhetoric and my language, I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for any hurt that they’ve caused,” she said.

However, Portman pointed to “nine pages of tweets about Sen. Ted Cruz.”

Tanden noted the “very polarizing” nature of the last several years had contributed to her tweets.

Meanwhile, Manchin called for “meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics.”

Manchin basically saving Biden from himself. As Geraghty tweets, “Joe Manchin is saving Joe Biden from a couple of really unneeded Tanden-driven bad news cycles over the next two years.”