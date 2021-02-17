«
»

February 17, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Ohio State Offering the Creepiest Sex Ed Ever.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What is it about sex that college teachers think college students aren’t already figuring out?

Answer: Oh, right — how to be properly Woke about it.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Michigan cleans up its voter rolls after The Most Honest Election Ever™
  • UK supermarket requires sick shoppers to wear a yellow sticker
  • CNN lobs nothing but softballs, Biden whiffs anyway

Bonus Sanity: The peasants parents are revolting.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:14 pm
