February 17, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Ohio State Offering the Creepiest Sex Ed Ever.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: What is it about sex that college teachers think college students aren’t already figuring out?
Answer: Oh, right — how to be properly Woke about it.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Michigan cleans up its voter rolls after The Most Honest Election Ever™
- UK supermarket requires sick shoppers to wear a yellow sticker
- CNN lobs nothing but softballs, Biden whiffs anyway
Bonus Sanity: The
peasantsparents are revolting.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.