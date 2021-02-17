February 17, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Ohio State Offering the Creepiest Sex Ed Ever.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What is it about sex that college teachers think college students aren’t already figuring out?

Answer: Oh, right — how to be properly Woke about it.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Michigan cleans up its voter rolls after The Most Honest Election Ever™

UK supermarket requires sick shoppers to wear a yellow sticker

CNN lobs nothing but softballs, Biden whiffs anyway