January 26, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Reportedly ‘Furious’ with Newsom Over Loosening Lockdown.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is the COVID science is so settled, why is Gavin Newsom loosening his state’s draconian lockdown restrictions?

Answer: Politics.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Asking for the data is racist
  • Democrats stealing Harriet Tubman’s anti-Democrat fever
  • Lena and Hunter sittin’ in a tree?

Bonus Sanity: An answer to the question of which POTUS is the real authoritarian.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:06 pm
