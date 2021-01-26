January 26, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Reportedly ‘Furious’ with Newsom Over Loosening Lockdown.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is the COVID science is so settled, why is Gavin Newsom loosening his state’s draconian lockdown restrictions?

Answer: Politics.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Asking for the data is racist

Democrats stealing Harriet Tubman’s anti-Democrat fever

Lena and Hunter sittin’ in a tree?

Bonus Sanity: An answer to the question of which POTUS is the real authoritarian.