January 26, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Reportedly ‘Furious’ with Newsom Over Loosening Lockdown.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is the COVID science is so settled, why is Gavin Newsom loosening his state’s draconian lockdown restrictions?
Answer: Politics.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Asking for the data is racist
- Democrats stealing Harriet Tubman’s anti-Democrat fever
- Lena and Hunter sittin’ in a tree?
Bonus Sanity: An answer to the question of which POTUS is the real authoritarian.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.