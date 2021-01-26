January 26, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Trump Opens Rent Free Office Space In Liberals’ Heads. “The Democrats never could see through their Trump Derangement Syndrome clearly enough to see the fun guy that those of us who supported him did. I saw him speak live during the first month of his presidency and it was an extemporaneous blast filled with a lot of laughs. The Dems see him and us as angry and bitter all the time. Of course, it’s textbook projection. They’re the pinched, miserable ones.”