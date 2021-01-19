January 19, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: NBC News Hack Says MAGA Terrorists More Dangerous Than al Qaeda.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When is 3,000 dead in an attack committed by a well-funded, international terror organization less dangerous than a one-time riot that might have been partly instigated by leftists?

Answer: Never. But you knew that.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Katie Couric wants to reprogram you

Antifa prepares to throw “pro-Trump” riots

Lefties suddenly denying that the intern-grooming Lincoln Porject founder is one of their own

Bonus Sanity: That’s a man, baby.