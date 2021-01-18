January 18, 2021

WHAT DOES THE SEVENTY-FOUR MILLION PROJECT LOOK LIKE? There are over 74 million of us who voted for Trump and who are looking for ways to not only get through the next 4 (or more) years but actually thrive. In 2013 after the election, I started a new project called Helen’s page that connected those of us who are liberty-loving conservatives or libertarians with each other to sell products, meet up or crowd source. Although Helen’s page is no longer up, here is a description of the site (note the link no longer goes to the page):

A lot of people on this site and others that I talked to after the election were feeling isolated. So I made a place for them to meet each other. Helen’s Page is a place where people can come to find and help other liberty-minded people across the country—from selling your undiscovered screenplay or advertising your local bakery right down to finding an accountant, electrician, or other professional who shares your love of liberty. I believe it is imperative that those who make up the nearly 48% of the country who believe in equal opportunity and individual success help each other. Find products and services from people who see the world the way you do. Here’s an example of how it works. You are a libertarian/conservative with a book to sell. Come over and tell readers about it on Helen’s Page in the “Book” section. The more of us who sign up, the more exposure that book will have. Publishers of libertarian or conservative books are also welcome to post.

The site did well, but was extremely expensive to operate because the web developer we hired wasn’t really up to the job. But we’re thinking of relaunching something like this. My question for you readers is this: What would you like to see in a relaunched Helen’s Page or something like it that connects us socially and economically? And any suggestions on how to set it up safely and economically? Answer in the comments.